Real-Time Update: Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has seen a 8.59% increase in the past week, with a 11.52% gain in the past month, and a 20.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for AKAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.78% for AKAM’s stock, with a 19.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Right Now?

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AKAM is 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AKAM is 149.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKAM on August 16, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

AKAM) stock’s latest price update

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.81 compared to its previous closing price of 103.95. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/08/23 that Akamai Reports Strong Earnings and Boosts Its Forecast

AKAM Trading at 11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +9.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM rose by +8.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.13. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc. saw 22.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from Karon Adam, who sale 10,427 shares at the price of $101.08 back on Aug 09. After this action, Karon Adam now owns 21,963 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc., valued at $1,053,961 using the latest closing price.

Blumofe Robert, the Chief Technology Officer of Akamai Technologies Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $101.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Blumofe Robert is holding 19,609 shares at $303,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.88 for the present operating margin

+58.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akamai Technologies Inc. stands at +14.48. The total capital return value is set at 9.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.20. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), the company’s capital structure generated 72.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.13. Total debt to assets is 38.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.