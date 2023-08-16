QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for QUIK is also noteworthy at 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for QUIK is $10.50, which is $6.93 above than the current price. The public float for QUIK is 13.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. The average trading volume of QUIK on August 16, 2023 was 52.13K shares.

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 13.21 in relation to its previous close of 7.57. However, the company has experienced a 6.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QUIK’s Market Performance

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) has seen a 6.72% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.54% decline in the past month and a 58.76% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.88% for QUIK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.82% for QUIK’s stock, with a 34.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QUIK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QUIK stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for QUIK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QUIK in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on May 19, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

QUIK Trading at 4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares sank -6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUIK rose by +6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.23. In addition, QuickLogic Corporation saw 66.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUIK starting from Faith Brian C, who sale 12,658 shares at the price of $8.43 back on Jul 19. After this action, Faith Brian C now owns 156,810 shares of QuickLogic Corporation, valued at $106,671 using the latest closing price.

SAXE TIMOTHY, the SR. VP AND CTO of QuickLogic Corporation, sale 7,907 shares at $8.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that SAXE TIMOTHY is holding 116,907 shares at $66,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUIK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.49 for the present operating margin

+54.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuickLogic Corporation stands at -26.37. The total capital return value is set at -14.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.11. Equity return is now at value -36.20, with -13.40 for asset returns.

Based on QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK), the company’s capital structure generated 137.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.95. Total debt to assets is 50.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In summary, QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.