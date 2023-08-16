Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) by analysts is $11.67, which is $3.91 above the current market price. The public float for QRHC is 16.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. On August 16, 2023, the average trading volume of QRHC was 37.76K shares.

QRHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) has increased by 10.58 when compared to last closing price of 6.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/03/22 that WHO report points to tons of dangerous COVID-19 refuse — these waste-management stocks are poised to gain from it

QRHC’s Market Performance

QRHC’s stock has risen by 9.12% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.67% and a quarterly rise of 29.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.15% for Quest Resource Holding Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.24% for QRHC’s stock, with a 14.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRHC stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for QRHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QRHC in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $13 based on the research report published on February 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QRHC Trading at 12.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares sank -0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRHC rose by +9.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.85. In addition, Quest Resource Holding Corporation saw 21.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRHC starting from Johnston Brett Wade, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $5.89 back on Jun 16. After this action, Johnston Brett Wade now owns 18,000 shares of Quest Resource Holding Corporation, valued at $106,020 using the latest closing price.

Sweitzer David P, the EVP and COO of Quest Resource Holding Corporation, sale 29,014 shares at $5.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Sweitzer David P is holding 8,511 shares at $168,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.58 for the present operating margin

+13.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quest Resource Holding Corporation stands at -2.13. The total capital return value is set at 3.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.31. Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC), the company’s capital structure generated 103.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.97. Total debt to assets is 40.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.