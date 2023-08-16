Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI)’s stock price has increased by 11.32 compared to its previous closing price of 6.36. However, the company has seen a 12.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PPSI is 0.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) is $12.00, which is $4.92 above the current market price. The public float for PPSI is 7.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% of that float. On August 16, 2023, PPSI’s average trading volume was 146.67K shares.

PPSI’s Market Performance

PPSI’s stock has seen a 12.74% increase for the week, with a -16.71% drop in the past month and a 31.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.45% for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.77% for PPSI’s stock, with a 55.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPSI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PPSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PPSI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $6 based on the research report published on October 29, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

PPSI Trading at -6.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.08%, as shares sank -20.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPSI rose by +12.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +161.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.27. In addition, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. saw 164.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPSI starting from MAZUREK NATHAN, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.73 back on Dec 13. After this action, MAZUREK NATHAN now owns 1,900,859 shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc., valued at $27,280 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.92 for the present operating margin

+16.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. stands at -13.47. The total capital return value is set at -20.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.09.

Based on Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI), the company’s capital structure generated 13.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.83. Total debt to assets is 6.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.