Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) has increased by 16.51 when compared to last closing price of 0.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a 27.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) is $7.00, which is $6.72 above the current market price. The public float for PIRS is 69.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PIRS on August 16, 2023 was 2.58M shares.

PIRS’s Market Performance

The stock of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) has seen a 27.61% increase in the past week, with a 33.83% rise in the past month, and a -64.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.65% for PIRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.99% for PIRS’s stock, with a -70.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PIRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PIRS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PIRS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PIRS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $5 based on the research report published on March 13, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

PIRS Trading at -22.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares surge +36.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIRS rose by +29.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2261. In addition, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -73.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PIRS starting from KIRITSY CHRISTOPHER P, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.85 back on May 25. After this action, KIRITSY CHRISTOPHER P now owns 20,000 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $8,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PIRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-167.84 for the present operating margin

+89.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -128.47. The total capital return value is set at -81.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.52. Equity return is now at value -90.40, with -29.70 for asset returns.

Based on Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS), the company’s capital structure generated 46.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.93. Total debt to assets is 13.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.