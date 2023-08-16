Pharvaris N.V.’s (PHVS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, PHVS stock has gone up by 10.62%, with a monthly gain of 30.29% and a quarterly surge of 143.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.97% for Pharvaris N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.16% for PHVS’s stock, with a 113.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ: PHVS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -3.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) by analysts is $20.66, which is -$1.71 below the current market price. The public float for PHVS is 25.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On August 16, 2023, the average trading volume of PHVS was 57.02K shares.

PHVS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ: PHVS) has jumped by 8.58 compared to previous close of 18.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHVS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PHVS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PHVS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $34 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PHVS Trading at 36.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.22%, as shares surge +36.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +121.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHVS rose by +10.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +263.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.48. In addition, Pharvaris N.V. saw 77.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PHVS

The total capital return value is set at -46.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.85.

Based on Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.29. Total debt to assets is 0.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.17.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.