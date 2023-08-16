Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has gone down by -0.25% for the week, with a 2.12% rise in the past month and a 14.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.55% for PAYX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.95% for PAYX stock, with a simple moving average of 7.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) Right Now?

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PAYX is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PAYX is $118.38, which is -$4.12 below the current market price. The public float for PAYX is 321.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.80% of that float. The average trading volume for PAYX on August 16, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

The stock price of Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) has plunged by -1.12 when compared to previous closing price of 124.99, but the company has seen a -0.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/22/22 that Paychex Posts Earnings Beat, But the Stock Is Down. Here’s Why.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PAYX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAYX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $115 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAYX Trading at 4.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +1.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYX fell by -0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.84. In addition, Paychex Inc. saw 6.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYX starting from Gioja Michael E, who sale 45,810 shares at the price of $124.96 back on Aug 01. After this action, Gioja Michael E now owns 19,800 shares of Paychex Inc., valued at $5,724,626 using the latest closing price.

RIVERA EFRAIN, the Sr. Vice President, CFO of Paychex Inc., sale 20,249 shares at $120.19 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that RIVERA EFRAIN is holding 86,136 shares at $2,433,727 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.60 for the present operating margin

+70.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paychex Inc. stands at +31.10. The total capital return value is set at 48.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.50. Equity return is now at value 47.10, with 15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Paychex Inc. (PAYX), the company’s capital structure generated 25.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.23. Total debt to assets is 8.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.