Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) has gone down by -14.39% for the week, with a -5.04% drop in the past month and a 22.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 18.18% for ONDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.53% for ONDS’s stock, with a -31.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) by analysts is $3.00, which is $1.87 above the current market price. The public float for ONDS is 43.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.84% of that float. On August 16, 2023, the average trading volume of ONDS was 743.49K shares.

ONDS) stock’s latest price update

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.61 compared to its previous closing price of 1.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONDS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ONDS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONDS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $22 based on the research report published on February 16, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ONDS Trading at -5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.12%, as shares sank -5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONDS fell by -14.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4937. In addition, Ondas Holdings Inc. saw -28.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONDS starting from Bushey Thomas, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Mar 17. After this action, Bushey Thomas now owns 252,642 shares of Ondas Holdings Inc., valued at $96,000 using the latest closing price.

Bushey Thomas, the Director of Ondas Holdings Inc., sale 72,804 shares at $1.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Bushey Thomas is holding 326,052 shares at $121,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2275.17 for the present operating margin

-176.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ondas Holdings Inc. stands at -3445.35. The total capital return value is set at -47.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.55. Equity return is now at value -99.70, with -76.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS), the company’s capital structure generated 57.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.44. Total debt to assets is 34.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.