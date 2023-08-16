OMNIQ Corp. (OMQS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for OMNIQ Corp. (OMQS) by analysts is $7.00, which is $9.7 above the current market price. The public float for OMQS is 5.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. On August 16, 2023, the average trading volume of OMQS was 13.93K shares.

OMQS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ: OMQS) has dropped by -18.44 compared to previous close of 2.82. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -26.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OMQS’s Market Performance

OMNIQ Corp. (OMQS) has experienced a -26.28% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -42.21% drop in the past month, and a -61.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.62% for OMQS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.85% for OMQS’s stock, with a -53.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OMQS Trading at -42.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.57%, as shares sank -41.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMQS fell by -26.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.25. In addition, OMNIQ Corp. saw -47.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMQS starting from Nissenson Neev, who sale 3,288 shares at the price of $5.93 back on May 22. After this action, Nissenson Neev now owns 58,440 shares of OMNIQ Corp., valued at $19,484 using the latest closing price.

Nissenson Neev, the Chief Financial Officer of OMNIQ Corp., sale 6,000 shares at $5.78 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Nissenson Neev is holding 61,728 shares at $34,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.31 for the present operating margin

+19.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for OMNIQ Corp. stands at -13.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, OMNIQ Corp. (OMQS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.