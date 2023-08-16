Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) has surged by 2.29 when compared to previous closing price of 74.55, but the company has seen a 6.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/09/22 that Ollie’s Stock Rises for a Sixth Day. Inflation Could Push Consumers to Discounters.

Is It Worth Investing in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) Right Now?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OLLI is at 0.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for OLLI is $72.40, which is -$6.97 below the current market price. The public float for OLLI is 61.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.80% of that float. The average trading volume for OLLI on August 16, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

OLLI’s Market Performance

OLLI stock saw an increase of 6.21% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.71% and a quarterly increase of 15.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.34% for OLLI’s stock, with a 29.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLLI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OLLI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OLLI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $66 based on the research report published on April 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLLI Trading at 15.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.39% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +7.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLLI rose by +6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.65. In addition, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. saw 62.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLLI starting from SWYGERT JOHN W, who sale 3,549 shares at the price of $73.38 back on Aug 09. After this action, SWYGERT JOHN W now owns 48,200 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., valued at $260,426 using the latest closing price.

SWYGERT JOHN W, the President & CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc., sale 100 shares at $73.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that SWYGERT JOHN W is holding 48,200 shares at $7,327 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.76 for the present operating margin

+34.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stands at +5.63. The total capital return value is set at 8.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.12. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI), the company’s capital structure generated 32.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.47. Total debt to assets is 20.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 975.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.