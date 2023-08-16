Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) Stock Faces 6.29% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) has gone up by 4.52% for the week, with a -27.57% drop in the past month and a -22.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.81% for NLTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.36% for NLTX’s stock, with a 2.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) is $1.50, The public float for NLTX is 36.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NLTX on August 16, 2023 was 225.53K shares.

NLTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) has surged by 8.17 when compared to previous closing price of 0.62, but the company has seen a 4.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLTX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NLTX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NLTX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on August 06, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

NLTX Trading at -10.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares sank -9.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLTX rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6641. In addition, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. saw 31.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLTX starting from Smith Sean Michael, who sale 1,323 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Aug 11. After this action, Smith Sean Michael now owns 21,637 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., valued at $818 using the latest closing price.

Patel Priti, the Former Chief Medical Officer of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,769 shares at $0.69 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Patel Priti is holding 37,313 shares at $2,608 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLTX

The total capital return value is set at -45.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.36.

Based on Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX), the company’s capital structure generated 12.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.34. Total debt to assets is 10.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.