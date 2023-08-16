Navigating the Volatility of Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s (CNQ) Stock

The stock of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) has gone down by -1.89% for the week, with a 7.03% rise in the past month and a 5.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.20% for CNQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.37% for CNQ stock, with a simple moving average of 4.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) is above average at 11.85x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CNQ is 1.07B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNQ on August 16, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

CNQ) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ)’s stock price has plunge by -3.12relation to previous closing price of 61.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.89% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that 5 Stocks for $150 Oil

CNQ Trading at 4.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares surge +3.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNQ fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.16. In addition, Canadian Natural Resources Limited saw 7.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNQ

Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.