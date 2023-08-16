NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) has gone up by 9.25% for the week, with a 25.33% rise in the past month and a -8.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.23% for NAAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.49% for NAAS’s stock, with a 13.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NAAS is at 1.21. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NAAS is $13.00, The public float for NAAS is 58.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.27% of that float. The average trading volume for NAAS on August 16, 2023 was 883.16K shares.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.49 in comparison to its previous close of 6.32, however, the company has experienced a 9.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NAAS Trading at 17.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.59%, as shares surge +35.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAAS rose by +9.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.63. In addition, NaaS Technology Inc. saw 73.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2658.87 for the present operating margin

+6.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for NaaS Technology Inc. stands at -6073.83. The total capital return value is set at -520.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,245.84.

Based on NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS), the company’s capital structure generated 118.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.20. Total debt to assets is 46.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 26.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.