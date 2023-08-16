Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -0.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND) by analysts is $10.50, which is $7.52 above the current market price. The public float for MOND is 34.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. On August 16, 2023, the average trading volume of MOND was 342.17K shares.

MOND) stock’s latest price update

Mondee Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOND) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.50 compared to its previous closing price of 6.87. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MOND’s Market Performance

MOND’s stock has fallen by -16.02% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.24% and a quarterly drop of -38.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.85% for Mondee Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.54% for MOND’s stock, with a -38.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOND stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for MOND by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for MOND in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $13 based on the research report published on June 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MOND Trading at -27.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.94%, as shares sank -7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOND fell by -16.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.53. In addition, Mondee Holdings Inc. saw -44.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOND starting from Gundumogula Prasad, who sale 1,659,404 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Jun 09. After this action, Gundumogula Prasad now owns 20,177,764 shares of Mondee Holdings Inc., valued at $16,594,040 using the latest closing price.

MORGAN STANLEY, the 10% Owner of Mondee Holdings Inc., sale 1,049,889 shares at $9.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that MORGAN STANLEY is holding 8,456,881 shares at $9,921,451 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.98 for the present operating margin

+37.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mondee Holdings Inc. stands at -56.58. The total capital return value is set at -29.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.11. Equity return is now at value -88.10, with -34.90 for asset returns.

Based on Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND), the company’s capital structure generated 185.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mondee Holdings Inc. (MOND) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.