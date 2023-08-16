Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) has seen a 0.46% increase in the past week, with a 3.66% gain in the past month, and a -12.35% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for MRCY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.78% for MRCY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MRCY is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MRCY is $38.00, which is $6.74 above the current market price. The public float for MRCY is 56.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.03% of that float. The average trading volume for MRCY on August 16, 2023 was 550.06K shares.

MRCY) stock’s latest price update

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY)’s stock price has soared by 7.49 in relation to previous closing price of 33.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/01/23 that Military Chip Maker Mercury Systems Up For Sale

Analysts’ Opinion of MRCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRCY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MRCY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MRCY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $37 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MRCY Trading at -1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRCY fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.66. In addition, Mercury Systems Inc. saw -18.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRCY starting from ASLETT MARK, who sale 4,780 shares at the price of $52.81 back on Feb 22. After this action, ASLETT MARK now owns 508,858 shares of Mercury Systems Inc., valued at $252,449 using the latest closing price.

CAMBRIA CHRISTOPHER C, the EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary of Mercury Systems Inc., sale 419 shares at $52.81 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that CAMBRIA CHRISTOPHER C is holding 116,567 shares at $22,129 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.20 for the present operating margin

+33.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mercury Systems Inc. stands at +1.14. The total capital return value is set at 3.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.59. Equity return is now at value -0.20, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY), the company’s capital structure generated 34.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.73. Total debt to assets is 22.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.