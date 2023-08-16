McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is above average at 26.54x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is $330.63, which is $40.94 above the current market price. The public float for MCD is 727.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MCD on August 16, 2023 was 2.41M shares.

MCD stock's latest price update

The stock price of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) has plunged by -0.18 when compared to previous closing price of 288.81, but the company has seen a -0.44% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/07/23 that Fast-Food Customers Are Giving Up on Dining In

MCD’s Market Performance

MCD’s stock has fallen by -0.44% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.17% and a quarterly drop of -2.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.19% for McDonald’s Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.19% for MCD stock, with a simple moving average of 3.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCD stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for MCD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MCD in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $330 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MCD Trading at -1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.82%, as shares sank -1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCD fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $291.50. In addition, McDonald’s Corporation saw 9.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCD starting from Gross Marion K., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $289.52 back on Aug 08. After this action, Gross Marion K. now owns 1,605 shares of McDonald’s Corporation, valued at $868,560 using the latest closing price.

Erlinger Joseph M., the President, McDonald’s USA of McDonald’s Corporation, sale 4,487 shares at $297.87 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Erlinger Joseph M. is holding 11,412 shares at $1,336,543 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.66 for the present operating margin

+56.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for McDonald’s Corporation stands at +26.65. The total capital return value is set at 23.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.35. Equity return is now at value -137.00, with 15.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.