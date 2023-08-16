Make Informed Decisions with Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) Stock Updates

The stock of Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) has gone down by -4.42% for the week, with a -13.59% drop in the past month and a 2.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.85% for SAVE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.83% for SAVE’s stock, with a -11.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) by analysts is $20.38, which is $4.21 above the current market price. The public float for SAVE is 108.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.06% of that float. On August 16, 2023, the average trading volume of SAVE was 1.66M shares.

SAVE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) has dropped by -0.50 compared to previous close of 15.87. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/05/23 that JetBlue Won’t Try to Save American Partnership

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAVE stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SAVE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SAVE in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $24 based on the research report published on December 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SAVE Trading at -7.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -15.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVE fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.39. In addition, Spirit Airlines Inc. saw -15.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.61 for the present operating margin

+0.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Airlines Inc. stands at -10.93. The total capital return value is set at -1.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.88. Equity return is now at value -26.00, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE), the company’s capital structure generated 393.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.75. Total debt to assets is 60.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 359.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.