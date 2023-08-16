Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) by analysts is $88.18, which is $19.14 above the current market price. The public float for LEGN is 168.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.05% of that float. On August 16, 2023, the average trading volume of LEGN was 693.93K shares.

LEGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) has decreased by -4.83 when compared to last closing price of 70.35.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LEGN’s Market Performance

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) has seen a -2.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.41% decline in the past month and a -8.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for LEGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.26% for LEGN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEGN stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for LEGN by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for LEGN in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $64 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEGN Trading at -5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.76%, as shares sank -5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEGN fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.77. In addition, Legend Biotech Corporation saw 34.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-391.48 for the present operating margin

+28.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Legend Biotech Corporation stands at -381.48. The total capital return value is set at -47.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.66.

Based on Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN), the company’s capital structure generated 38.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.66. Total debt to assets is 21.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 92.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.