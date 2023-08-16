Laureate Education Inc.’s (LAUR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) has gone up by 4.50% for the week, with a 18.09% rise in the past month and a 21.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.39% for LAUR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.09% for LAUR stock, with a simple moving average of 27.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) Right Now?

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LAUR is at 0.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for LAUR is $16.00, which is $1.38 above the current market price. The public float for LAUR is 131.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.15% of that float. The average trading volume for LAUR on August 16, 2023 was 981.42K shares.

LAUR) stock’s latest price update

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.60 in relation to its previous close of 14.39. However, the company has experienced a 4.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAUR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LAUR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LAUR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $17 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LAUR Trading at 16.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +17.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAUR rose by +4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.27. In addition, Laureate Education Inc. saw 51.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAUR starting from Sinkfield Richard Harvey III, who sale 1,800 shares at the price of $14.27 back on Aug 14. After this action, Sinkfield Richard Harvey III now owns 66,971 shares of Laureate Education Inc., valued at $25,685 using the latest closing price.

Sinkfield Richard Harvey III, the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of Laureate Education Inc., sale 9,092 shares at $14.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Sinkfield Richard Harvey III is holding 68,771 shares at $127,583 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.75 for the present operating margin

+26.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laureate Education Inc. stands at +4.94. The total capital return value is set at 17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.15. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR), the company’s capital structure generated 83.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.50. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.