KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) has jumped by 9.76 compared to previous close of 0.86. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KULR is 0.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KULR is $3.72, which is $2.78 above the current price. The public float for KULR is 78.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KULR on August 16, 2023 was 395.46K shares.

KULR’s Market Performance

KULR’s stock has seen a 22.25% increase for the week, with a 2.72% rise in the past month and a 43.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.71% for KULR Technology Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.88% for KULR’s stock, with a -12.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KULR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KULR stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for KULR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KULR in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $3.50 based on the research report published on October 18, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

KULR Trading at 20.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KULR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.48%, as shares sank -5.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KULR rose by +20.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8897. In addition, KULR Technology Group Inc. saw -21.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KULR starting from Knowles Timothy Ray, who sale 61,756 shares at the price of $0.62 back on Jun 29. After this action, Knowles Timothy Ray now owns 670,360 shares of KULR Technology Group Inc., valued at $38,289 using the latest closing price.

Knowles Timothy Ray, the Executive Technical Fellow of KULR Technology Group Inc., sale 38,244 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Knowles Timothy Ray is holding 732,116 shares at $24,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KULR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-457.76 for the present operating margin

+53.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for KULR Technology Group Inc. stands at -486.56. The total capital return value is set at -130.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -142.06. Equity return is now at value -227.10, with -98.40 for asset returns.

Based on KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.97. Total debt to assets is 1.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.