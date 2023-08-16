Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kubient Inc. (KBNT) is $1.00, which is $0.7 above the current market price. The public float for KBNT is 11.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KBNT on August 16, 2023 was 477.21K shares.

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT)’s stock price has plunge by 11.11relation to previous closing price of 0.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 69.85% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KBNT’s Market Performance

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) has experienced a 69.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 29.49% rise in the past month, and a 26.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.30% for KBNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 39.88% for KBNT stock, with a simple moving average of 7.68% for the last 200 days.

KBNT Trading at 41.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.10%, as shares surge +27.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBNT rose by +69.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5805. In addition, Kubient Inc. saw 25.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KBNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-462.33 for the present operating margin

-32.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kubient Inc. stands at -566.69. The total capital return value is set at -56.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.92. Equity return is now at value -90.30, with -78.40 for asset returns.

Based on Kubient Inc. (KBNT), the company’s capital structure generated 2.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.33. Total debt to assets is 2.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kubient Inc. (KBNT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.