Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for DNUT is also noteworthy at 1.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DNUT is $16.56, which is $3.73 above than the current price. The public float for DNUT is 80.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.69% of that float. The average trading volume of DNUT on August 16, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

DNUT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) has increased by 2.16 when compared to last closing price of 12.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.72% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/08/22 that Krispy Kreme Names Mars Executive Jeremiah Ashukian Next CFO

DNUT’s Market Performance

Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) has experienced a -7.72% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.05% drop in the past month, and a -12.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for DNUT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.01% for DNUT stock, with a simple moving average of -5.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNUT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DNUT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DNUT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DNUT Trading at -10.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares sank -15.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNUT fell by -7.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.79. In addition, Krispy Kreme Inc. saw 28.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNUT starting from Tattersfield Michael J., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $12.61 back on Aug 18. After this action, Tattersfield Michael J. now owns 2,834,623 shares of Krispy Kreme Inc., valued at $378,225 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.79 for the present operating margin

+20.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Krispy Kreme Inc. stands at -1.05. The total capital return value is set at 1.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.68. Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT), the company’s capital structure generated 102.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.69. Total debt to assets is 39.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.