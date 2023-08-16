JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS)’s stock price has decreased by -3.54 compared to its previous closing price of 15.53. However, the company has seen a -11.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) Right Now?

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.54x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.99.

The public float for JBGS is 110.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.95% of that float. On August 16, 2023, the average trading volume of JBGS was 1.83M shares.

JBGS’s Market Performance

The stock of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) has seen a -11.05% decrease in the past week, with a -5.67% drop in the past month, and a 1.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for JBGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.15% for JBGS’s stock, with a -11.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBGS stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for JBGS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for JBGS in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $30 based on the research report published on May 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

JBGS Trading at -4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -7.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBGS fell by -11.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.25. In addition, JBG SMITH Properties saw -21.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBGS starting from Banerjee Madhumita Moina, who sale 41,751 shares at the price of $18.14 back on Feb 23. After this action, Banerjee Madhumita Moina now owns 0 shares of JBG SMITH Properties, valued at $757,363 using the latest closing price.

Paul David Peter, the Pres. & Chief Operating Off. of JBG SMITH Properties, sale 562 shares at $19.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Paul David Peter is holding 1,160 shares at $11,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.