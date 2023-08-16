Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.90.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) is $6.37, which is $4.93 above the current market price. The public float for JSPR is 99.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JSPR on August 16, 2023 was 304.59K shares.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.27 in comparison to its previous close of 1.33, however, the company has experienced a -2.04% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

JSPR’s Market Performance

JSPR’s stock has fallen by -2.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.69% and a quarterly drop of -7.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.20% for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.18% for JSPR’s stock, with a 3.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JSPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JSPR stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for JSPR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JSPR in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $7 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JSPR Trading at -0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JSPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.28%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JSPR fell by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4557. In addition, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. saw 198.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JSPR starting from Mahal Jeetinder Singh, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $1.66 back on Jun 13. After this action, Mahal Jeetinder Singh now owns 287,223 shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc., valued at $14,915 using the latest closing price.

French Anna Louise, the Director of Jasper Therapeutics Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $1.48 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that French Anna Louise is holding 23,750 shares at $10,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JSPR

The total capital return value is set at -94.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.10. Equity return is now at value -74.40, with -62.80 for asset returns.

Based on Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR), the company’s capital structure generated 10.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.21. Total debt to assets is 7.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.