Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s (JKHY) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, JKHY stock has gone down by -9.58%, with a monthly decline of -8.61% and a quarterly surge of 5.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.08% for JKHY’s stock, with a -7.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) Right Now?

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) by analysts is $171.50, which is $17.99 above the current market price. The public float for JKHY is 72.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.32% of that float. On August 16, 2023, the average trading volume of JKHY was 564.06K shares.

JKHY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) has dropped by -7.65 compared to previous close of 168.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/07/23 that This Fintech Is Safe From Banking Turmoil. Buy It While It’s Cheap.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKHY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKHY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for JKHY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JKHY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $173 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JKHY Trading at -6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares sank -10.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKHY fell by -10.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.02. In addition, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. saw -11.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JKHY starting from WIMSETT THOMAS A, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $145.51 back on May 25. After this action, WIMSETT THOMAS A now owns 36,950 shares of Jack Henry & Associates Inc., valued at $291,020 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Laura G., the Director of Jack Henry & Associates Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $145.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Kelly Laura G. is holding 16,194 shares at $145,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JKHY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.43 for the present operating margin

+41.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jack Henry & Associates Inc. stands at +18.68. The total capital return value is set at 31.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.15. Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 13.70 for asset returns.

Based on Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY), the company’s capital structure generated 12.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.76. Total debt to assets is 6.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.