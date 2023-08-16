Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (IRWD) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) has gone down by -4.36% for the week, with a -4.92% drop in the past month and a -6.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.73% for IRWD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.36% for IRWD’s stock, with a -11.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) is 9.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IRWD is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is $14.67, which is $4.81 above the current market price. The public float for IRWD is 152.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.94% of that float. On August 16, 2023, IRWD’s average trading volume was 2.14M shares.

IRWD) stock’s latest price update

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.60 in comparison to its previous close of 10.02, however, the company has experienced a -4.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/22/23 that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Buy VectivBio in $1 Billion Deal. The Sector Is Hot for M&A.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRWD stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for IRWD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IRWD in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $15 based on the research report published on September 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

IRWD Trading at -7.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares sank -5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRWD fell by -4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.61. In addition, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -20.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRWD starting from MCCOURT Thomas A, who sale 26,632 shares at the price of $10.70 back on May 30. After this action, MCCOURT Thomas A now owns 758,284 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $284,962 using the latest closing price.

MCCOURT Thomas A, the Chief Executive Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 36,000 shares at $10.12 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that MCCOURT Thomas A is holding 784,916 shares at $364,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.97 for the present operating margin

+99.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +42.64. The total capital return value is set at 23.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.27. Equity return is now at value -228.70, with -94.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD), the company’s capital structure generated 63.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.93. Total debt to assets is 37.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.