INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) has dropped by -15.68 compared to previous close of 1.69. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -26.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for INVO is $60.00, The public float for INVO is 2.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.91% of that float. The average trading volume for INVO on August 16, 2023 was 258.14K shares.

INVO’s Market Performance

INVO stock saw a decrease of -26.17% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -60.17% and a quarterly a decrease of -79.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 25.40% for INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -52.47% for INVO’s stock, with a -85.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INVO Trading at -59.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.68%, as shares sank -59.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVO fell by -26.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.8916. In addition, INVO Bioscience Inc. saw -83.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1292.45 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for INVO Bioscience Inc. stands at -1324.81. The total capital return value is set at -191.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -219.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.