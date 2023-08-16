Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 114.92. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that FTC Seeks to Block Intercontinental Exchange’s $11.7 Billion Black Knight Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is above average at 37.95x. The 36-month beta value for ICE is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ICE is $133.26, which is $19.41 above than the current price. The public float for ICE is 553.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume of ICE on August 16, 2023 was 2.30M shares.

ICE’s Market Performance

ICE stock saw a decrease of -0.66% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.17% and a quarterly a decrease of 3.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.51% for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.90% for ICE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $130 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ICE Trading at 0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares sank -1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE fell by -0.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.05. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. saw 11.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Jackson Benjamin, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $115.54 back on Jul 12. After this action, Jackson Benjamin now owns 125,647 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., valued at $346,620 using the latest closing price.

Edmonds Christopher Scott, the Chief Development Officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., sale 1,044 shares at $115.54 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Edmonds Christopher Scott is holding 16,256 shares at $120,624 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.10 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stands at +15.76. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.78. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.82. Total debt to assets is 9.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.