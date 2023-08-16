InMode Ltd. (INMD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) has dropped by -4.87 compared to previous close of 41.06. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) is above average at 18.28x. The 36-month beta value for INMD is also noteworthy at 2.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for INMD is $55.40, which is $16.34 above than the current price. The public float for INMD is 71.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.67% of that float. The average trading volume of INMD on August 16, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

INMD’s Market Performance

The stock of InMode Ltd. (INMD) has seen a -9.50% decrease in the past week, with a -13.12% drop in the past month, and a 14.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for INMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.12% for INMD’s stock, with a 8.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INMD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for INMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INMD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on March 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INMD Trading at -2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -14.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INMD fell by -9.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.12. In addition, InMode Ltd. saw 9.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.55 for the present operating margin

+83.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for InMode Ltd. stands at +35.56. The total capital return value is set at 40.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.06. Equity return is now at value 31.30, with 27.80 for asset returns.

Based on InMode Ltd. (INMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.89. Total debt to assets is 0.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.67.

Conclusion

In summary, InMode Ltd. (INMD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.