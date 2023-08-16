Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) is $18.00, which is $17.42 above the current market price. The public float for IMPL is 23.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMPL on August 16, 2023 was 693.25K shares.

IMPL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) has decreased by -46.20 when compared to last closing price of 1.08.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -57.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/10/21 that Wells Fargo, Zscaler, Dave & Buster’s: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

IMPL’s Market Performance

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) has seen a -57.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -63.91% decline in the past month and a -46.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.66% for IMPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -57.88% for IMPL’s stock, with a -73.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMPL stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for IMPL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IMPL in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $21 based on the research report published on May 18, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

IMPL Trading at -57.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.91%, as shares sank -66.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPL fell by -57.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3210. In addition, Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -84.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-657.48 for the present operating margin

+39.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -840.28. The total capital return value is set at -182.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -243.15. Equity return is now at value 323.10, with -115.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.