Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW): A Technical Analysis

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is $15.40, which is $1.26 above the current market price. The public float for HAYW is 211.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HAYW on August 16, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

The stock of Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) has decreased by -1.46 when compared to last closing price of 14.39.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HAYW’s Market Performance

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has seen a -5.21% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 13.80% gain in the past month and a 22.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for HAYW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.72% for HAYW’s stock, with a 22.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAYW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HAYW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HAYW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $16.50 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAYW Trading at 11.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +15.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW fell by -5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.77. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc. saw 50.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAYW starting from Jones Eifion, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $14.66 back on Aug 03. After this action, Jones Eifion now owns 211,862 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc., valued at $513,072 using the latest closing price.

Jones Eifion, the Senior Vice President and CFO of Hayward Holdings Inc., sale 34,620 shares at $13.59 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Jones Eifion is holding 211,862 shares at $470,631 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.35 for the present operating margin

+42.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hayward Holdings Inc. stands at +13.65. The total capital return value is set at 12.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.51. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW), the company’s capital structure generated 96.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.02. Total debt to assets is 40.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.