Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) Stock Experiences -12.82% Monthly Change

In the past week, HA stock has gone down by -14.08%, with a monthly decline of -12.82% and a quarterly surge of 24.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.46% for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.92% for HA’s stock, with a -10.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HA is also noteworthy at 2.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HA is 50.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.40% of that float. The average trading volume of HA on August 16, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

HA) stock’s latest price update

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.02 in comparison to its previous close of 10.13, however, the company has experienced a -14.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/23 that Goldman Steps Back From Bidding for New Credit Card Programs

Analysts’ Opinion of HA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for HA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $8 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HA Trading at -9.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares sank -16.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HA fell by -14.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.84. In addition, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. saw -7.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HA starting from Alter Aaron J, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $10.90 back on Jul 28. After this action, Alter Aaron J now owns 117,698 shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc., valued at $32,694 using the latest closing price.

Alter Aaron J, the Exec VP & Chief Legal Officer of Hawaiian Holdings Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $8.19 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Alter Aaron J is holding 120,698 shares at $24,582 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HA

Equity return is now at value -59.80, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.