Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, HASI stock has gone up by 8.17%, with a monthly decline of -14.70% and a quarterly plunge of -9.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.18% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.30% for HASI’s stock, with a -17.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) Right Now?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) is $40.25, which is $16.32 above the current market price. The public float for HASI is 105.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HASI on August 16, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

HASI) stock’s latest price update

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI)’s stock price has increased by 1.90 compared to its previous closing price of 23.12. However, the company has seen a 8.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HASI Trading at -7.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares sank -17.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HASI rose by +8.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.16. In addition, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. saw -18.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HASI starting from Rose Nathaniel, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $24.10 back on Mar 16. After this action, Rose Nathaniel now owns 158,164 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., valued at $241,000 using the latest closing price.

Lipson Jeffrey, the Chief Executive Officer of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $24.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Lipson Jeffrey is holding 32,925 shares at $73,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.71 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stands at +17.02. The total capital return value is set at 3.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.96. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI), the company’s capital structure generated 181.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.52. Total debt to assets is 62.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 179.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.