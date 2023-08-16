Hammerhead Energy Inc. (HHRSW) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HHRSW is -2.24.

The public float for HHRSW is 2.05M and currently, short sellers hold a – of that float. On August 16, 2023, HHRSW’s average trading volume was 66.60K shares.

HHRSW stock's latest price update

The stock price of Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HHRSW) has surged by 9.79 when compared to previous closing price of 1.94, but the company has seen a 42.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HHRSW’s Market Performance

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (HHRSW) has seen a 42.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 47.92% gain in the past month and a 102.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.64% for HHRSW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 37.17% for HHRSW stock, with a simple moving average of 124.93% for the last 200 days.

HHRSW Trading at 55.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HHRSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.79% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares surge +48.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +110.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HHRSW rose by +42.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5900. In addition, Hammerhead Energy Inc. saw 280.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hammerhead Energy Inc. (HHRSW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.