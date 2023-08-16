Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR)’s stock price has increased by 0.54 compared to its previous closing price of 1.80. However, the company has seen a -9.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GRRR is 0.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) is $5.90, which is $5.59 above the current market price. The public float for GRRR is 38.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. On August 16, 2023, GRRR’s average trading volume was 7.15M shares.

GRRR’s Market Performance

GRRR’s stock has seen a -9.51% decrease for the week, with a -21.99% drop in the past month and a -9.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.50% for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.52% for GRRR’s stock, with a -67.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRRR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for GRRR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GRRR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4.80 based on the research report published on July 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRRR Trading at -23.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares sank -20.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRRR fell by -9.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9995. In addition, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. saw -77.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-83.04 for the present operating margin

+29.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. stands at -390.64. The total capital return value is set at -27.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -187.15.

Based on Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR), the company’s capital structure generated 90.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.59. Total debt to assets is 39.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.