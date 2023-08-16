Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE: GB) has increased by 16.19 when compared to last closing price of 4.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE: GB) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GB is 46.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GB on August 16, 2023 was 59.59K shares.

GB’s Market Performance

The stock of Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB) has seen a 10.17% increase in the past week, with a 7.93% rise in the past month, and a 1.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.72% for GB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.79% for GB’s stock, with a 1.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GB Trading at 8.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.60%, as shares surge +6.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GB rose by +10.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.81. In addition, Global Blue Group Holding AG saw 14.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GB

The total capital return value is set at -0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.45.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.