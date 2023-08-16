GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JOB is 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JOB is $2.00, which is $1.51 above the current price. The public float for JOB is 106.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JOB on August 16, 2023 was 211.79K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

JOB) stock’s latest price update

GEE Group Inc. (AMEX: JOB)’s stock price has plunge by 12.01relation to previous closing price of 0.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.23% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

JOB’s Market Performance

JOB’s stock has risen by 10.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.93% and a quarterly drop of -3.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.28% for GEE Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.90% for JOB stock, with a simple moving average of -6.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOB stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for JOB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JOB in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 02, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

JOB Trading at -2.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares sank -5.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOB rose by +10.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4655. In addition, GEE Group Inc. saw -1.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JOB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.84 for the present operating margin

+35.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for GEE Group Inc. stands at +11.87. The total capital return value is set at 7.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.00. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on GEE Group Inc. (JOB), the company’s capital structure generated 3.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.09. Total debt to assets is 2.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GEE Group Inc. (JOB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.