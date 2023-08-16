Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, GTX stock has gone up by 5.13%, with a monthly gain of 7.25% and a quarterly plunge of -1.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.53% for Garrett Motion Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.81% for GTX’s stock, with a 3.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GTX is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GTX is $15.00, which is $7.01 above the current market price. The public float for GTX is 215.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume for GTX on August 16, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

GTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) has jumped by 1.52 compared to previous close of 7.87. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTX stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for GTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTX in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $15 based on the research report published on June 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GTX Trading at 4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +10.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTX rose by +5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.66. In addition, Garrett Motion Inc. saw 4.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTX starting from CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., who sale 3,486,267 shares at the price of $7.70 back on Aug 11. After this action, CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. now owns 31,402,333 shares of Garrett Motion Inc., valued at $26,844,256 using the latest closing price.

BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, the 10% Owner of Garrett Motion Inc., sale 1,025,000 shares at $7.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA is holding 26,570,589 shares at $7,738,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.07 for the present operating margin

+23.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Garrett Motion Inc. stands at +5.72. The total capital return value is set at 41.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.42. Equity return is now at value 70.80, with -6.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.