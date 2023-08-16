Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) has jumped by 2.43 compared to previous close of 48.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Chinese Online Broker Shares Dropped After Criticism From Central Bank

Is It Worth Investing in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Right Now?

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FUTU is 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FUTU is $458.70, which is $8.28 above the current price. The public float for FUTU is 75.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FUTU on August 16, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

FUTU’s Market Performance

FUTU’s stock has seen a -8.22% decrease for the week, with a 12.18% rise in the past month and a 19.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.84% for Futu Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.15% for FUTU’s stock, with a 2.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUTU stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FUTU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FUTU in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $49 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FUTU Trading at 6.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU fell by -8.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.28. In addition, Futu Holdings Limited saw 21.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.71 for the present operating margin

+88.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Futu Holdings Limited stands at +38.44. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.85. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), the company’s capital structure generated 12.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.43. Total debt to assets is 2.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.