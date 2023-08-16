Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) by analysts is $22.94, which is $0.66 above the current market price. The public float for FRSH is 143.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.72% of that float. On August 16, 2023, the average trading volume of FRSH was 2.82M shares.

FRSH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) has decreased by -1.54 when compared to last closing price of 22.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/22/21 that Toast, Freshworks Make Strong Market Debuts

FRSH’s Market Performance

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has seen a 4.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 27.19% gain in the past month and a 52.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.21% for FRSH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.92% for FRSH stock, with a simple moving average of 45.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSH stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for FRSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FRSH in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $25 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FRSH Trading at 25.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +26.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSH rose by +4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.74. In addition, Freshworks Inc. saw 52.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRSH starting from Taylor Jennifer H, who sale 7,028 shares at the price of $22.34 back on Aug 10. After this action, Taylor Jennifer H now owns 25,836 shares of Freshworks Inc., valued at $157,006 using the latest closing price.

Flower Johanna, the Director of Freshworks Inc., sale 4,700 shares at $22.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Flower Johanna is holding 29,878 shares at $104,951 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.86 for the present operating margin

+80.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshworks Inc. stands at -46.61. The total capital return value is set at -20.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.03. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -13.90 for asset returns.

Based on Freshworks Inc. (FRSH), the company’s capital structure generated 3.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.22. Total debt to assets is 2.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.