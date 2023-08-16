Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Flywire Corporation (FLYW) by analysts is $38.83, which is $8.95 above the current market price. The public float for FLYW is 104.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.84% of that float. On August 16, 2023, the average trading volume of FLYW was 1.46M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FLYW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) has decreased by -0.16 when compared to last closing price of 30.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.66% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FLYW’s Market Performance

FLYW’s stock has fallen by -5.66% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.81% and a quarterly drop of -2.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.07% for Flywire Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.94% for FLYW’s stock, with a 11.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $38 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLYW Trading at -4.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -9.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.81. In addition, Flywire Corporation saw 24.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from King David R., who sale 2,450 shares at the price of $35.55 back on Aug 09. After this action, King David R. now owns 276,204 shares of Flywire Corporation, valued at $87,097 using the latest closing price.

Butterfield Peter, the General Counsel and CCO of Flywire Corporation, sale 11,232 shares at $33.21 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Butterfield Peter is holding 109,521 shares at $372,977 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.10 for the present operating margin

+57.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flywire Corporation stands at -13.60. The total capital return value is set at -5.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.94. Equity return is now at value -5.30, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Flywire Corporation (FLYW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.