Eversource Energy (ES) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ES is 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ES is $81.86, which is $17.82 above the current price. The public float for ES is 347.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ES on August 16, 2023 was 2.14M shares.

ES) stock’s latest price update

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES)’s stock price has dropped by -3.14 in relation to previous closing price of 66.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ES’s Market Performance

Eversource Energy (ES) has experienced a -4.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.97% drop in the past month, and a -16.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for ES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.58% for ES’s stock, with a -16.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ES stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for ES by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for ES in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $91 based on the research report published on June 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ES Trading at -9.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -10.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ES fell by -4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.94. In addition, Eversource Energy saw -23.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ES starting from FORRY LINDA DORCENA, who sale 1,554 shares at the price of $75.03 back on Mar 03. After this action, FORRY LINDA DORCENA now owns 8,252 shares of Eversource Energy, valued at $116,594 using the latest closing price.

Williams Frederica M, the Trustee of Eversource Energy, sale 1,943 shares at $78.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Williams Frederica M is holding 20,763 shares at $153,167 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.89 for the present operating margin

+25.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eversource Energy stands at +11.43. The total capital return value is set at 5.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.14. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Eversource Energy (ES), the company’s capital structure generated 149.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.84. Total debt to assets is 43.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eversource Energy (ES) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.