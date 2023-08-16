Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Sunworks Inc.’s (SUNW) Stock

The stock of Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) has seen a -14.88% decrease in the past week, with a -40.46% drop in the past month, and a 21.30% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.70% for SUNW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.09% for SUNW stock, with a simple moving average of -37.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SUNW is also noteworthy at 1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SUNW is $2.60, which is $1.82 above than the current price. The public float for SUNW is 36.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.11% of that float. The average trading volume of SUNW on August 16, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

SUNW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) has plunged by -1.90 when compared to previous closing price of 1.05, but the company has seen a -14.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/15/22 that Scorched Western states and a hurricane in New York: Earth experienced one of its hottest years on record in 2021

Analysts’ Opinion of SUNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUNW stocks, with Colliers Securities repeating the rating for SUNW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SUNW in the upcoming period, according to Colliers Securities is $5.50 based on the research report published on March 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SUNW Trading at -23.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares sank -43.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUNW fell by -14.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4548. In addition, Sunworks Inc. saw -34.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.42 for the present operating margin

+41.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunworks Inc. stands at -17.42. The total capital return value is set at -38.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.76. Equity return is now at value -40.40, with -23.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sunworks Inc. (SUNW), the company’s capital structure generated 7.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.09. Total debt to assets is 4.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.