Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Rockwell Medical Inc.’s (RMTI) Stock

The stock of Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) has seen a -17.64% decrease in the past week, with a -43.05% drop in the past month, and a -2.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.19% for RMTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.79% for RMTI stock, with a simple moving average of -1.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RMTI is also noteworthy at 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RMTI is $11.00, which is $8.71 above than the current price. The public float for RMTI is 27.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.54% of that float. The average trading volume of RMTI on August 16, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

RMTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) has plunged by -17.05 when compared to previous closing price of 2.76, but the company has seen a -17.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMTI stocks, with Piper Jaffray repeating the rating for RMTI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RMTI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Jaffray is $10 based on the research report published on June 24, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

RMTI Trading at -44.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares sank -47.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMTI fell by -17.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +135.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.25. In addition, Rockwell Medical Inc. saw 125.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RMTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.05 for the present operating margin

+5.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rockwell Medical Inc. stands at -25.65. The total capital return value is set at -54.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.93. Equity return is now at value -84.30, with -26.50 for asset returns.

Based on Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI), the company’s capital structure generated 116.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.70. Total debt to assets is 35.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.