Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Magna International Inc.’s (MGA) Stock

The stock of Magna International Inc. (MGA) has seen a -5.12% decrease in the past week, with a -3.86% drop in the past month, and a 6.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for MGA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.72% for MGA stock, with a simple moving average of -0.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is above average at 17.48x. The 36-month beta value for MGA is also noteworthy at 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for MGA is $66.53, which is $10.99 above than the current price. The public float for MGA is 268.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. The average trading volume of MGA on August 16, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

MGA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) has plunged by -1.15 when compared to previous closing price of 57.42, but the company has seen a -5.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/20/22 that Magna International to Buy Veoneer Active Safety for $1.5 Billion

Analysts’ Opinion of MGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MGA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $85 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MGA Trading at -2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -6.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGA fell by -5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.31. In addition, Magna International Inc. saw 1.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.09 for the present operating margin

+8.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magna International Inc. stands at +1.56. The total capital return value is set at 8.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.70. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Magna International Inc. (MGA), the company’s capital structure generated 46.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.69. Total debt to assets is 18.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Magna International Inc. (MGA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.