Euronav NV (EURN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, EURN stock has gone up by 2.92%, with a monthly gain of 19.35% and a quarterly surge of 16.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Euronav NV The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.76% for EURN’s stock, with a 12.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Right Now?

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Euronav NV (EURN) is $21.77, which is $5.01 above the current market price. The public float for EURN is 80.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EURN on August 16, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

EURN) stock’s latest price update

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN)’s stock price has increased by 2.28 compared to its previous closing price of 17.55. However, the company has seen a 2.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of EURN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EURN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EURN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EURN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $21.50 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EURN Trading at 12.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +19.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EURN rose by +3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.50. In addition, Euronav NV saw 13.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EURN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.45 for the present operating margin

+27.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euronav NV stands at +23.78. The total capital return value is set at 5.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.95.

Based on Euronav NV (EURN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.83. Total debt to assets is 42.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Euronav NV (EURN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.