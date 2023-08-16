EPR Properties (EPR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EPR is 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for EPR is $48.95, which is $6.12 above the current price. The public float for EPR is 73.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EPR on August 16, 2023 was 586.61K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EPR) stock’s latest price update

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.86 in comparison to its previous close of 42.79, however, the company has experienced a 0.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EPR’s Market Performance

EPR Properties (EPR) has seen a 0.28% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.41% decline in the past month and a 2.93% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for EPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.06% for EPR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EPR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EPR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $45 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EPR Trading at -3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares sank -3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPR rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.99. In addition, EPR Properties saw 14.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.29 for the present operating margin

+66.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for EPR Properties stands at +26.81. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.14. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on EPR Properties (EPR), the company’s capital structure generated 120.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.68. Total debt to assets is 53.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EPR Properties (EPR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.