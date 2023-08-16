Energy Services of America Corporation’s (ESOA) Stock: A 20.78% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA) has gone up by 18.84% for the week, with a 21.33% rise in the past month and a 59.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.34% for ESOA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.78% for ESOA’s stock, with a 38.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ: ESOA) Right Now?

Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ: ESOA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ESOA is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ESOA is $10.00, which is $6.53 above the current price. The public float for ESOA is 8.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ESOA on August 16, 2023 was 24.62K shares.

ESOA) stock’s latest price update

Energy Services of America Corporation (NASDAQ: ESOA)'s stock price has seen an 18.84% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ESOA Trading at 26.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESOA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares surge +17.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESOA rose by +18.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Energy Services of America Corporation saw 37.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESOA starting from REYNOLDS DOUGLAS V, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $2.58 back on Jun 20. After this action, REYNOLDS DOUGLAS V now owns 437,147 shares of Energy Services of America Corporation, valued at $5,160 using the latest closing price.

Lucente Frank S, the Director of Energy Services of America Corporation, purchase 1,465 shares at $2.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Lucente Frank S is holding 345,964 shares at $3,311 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESOA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.34 for the present operating margin

+11.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Services of America Corporation stands at +1.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA), the company’s capital structure generated 149.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.98. Total debt to assets is 36.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 2.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energy Services of America Corporation (ESOA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.