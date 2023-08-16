Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.33 in relation to its previous close of 11.25. However, the company has experienced a -4.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) is above average at 2.78x. The 36-month beta value for EC is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EC is $49562.78, which is $1.81 above than the current price. The public float for EC is 221.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.19% of that float. The average trading volume of EC on August 16, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

EC’s Market Performance

EC stock saw an increase of -4.15% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.26% and a quarterly increase of 20.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.69% for EC stock, with a simple moving average of 7.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for EC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $12 based on the research report published on February 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EC Trading at 3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +1.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EC fell by -4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.30. In addition, Ecopetrol S.A. saw 7.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.60 for the present operating margin

+26.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecopetrol S.A. stands at +25.35. The total capital return value is set at 12.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.96. Equity return is now at value 41.10, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ecopetrol S.A. (EC), the company’s capital structure generated 133.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.20. Total debt to assets is 38.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.