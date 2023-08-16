Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) has gone down by -30.19% for the week, with a -24.66% drop in the past month and a -54.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.97% for EAST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.25% for EAST’s stock, with a -53.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) is $18.00, which is $15.82 above the current market price. The public float for EAST is 0.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EAST on August 16, 2023 was 263.35K shares.

EAST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has dropped by -25.93 compared to previous close of 2.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -30.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EAST Trading at -33.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.31%, as shares sank -31.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAST fell by -30.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.08. In addition, Eastside Distilling Inc. saw -52.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAST starting from FINNSSON ERIC J., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $3.60 back on Jun 20. After this action, FINNSSON ERIC J. now owns 4,129 shares of Eastside Distilling Inc., valued at $10,800 using the latest closing price.

FINNSSON ERIC J., the Director of Eastside Distilling Inc., sale 35,000 shares at $0.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that FINNSSON ERIC J. is holding 62,013 shares at $22,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.48 for the present operating margin

+7.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastside Distilling Inc. stands at -117.16. The total capital return value is set at -26.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.02. Equity return is now at value -398.90, with -61.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.